Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Thursday's Game 5
Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Rockets with a left knee strain.
Thompson injured himself in the second quarter of Tuesday's game, however made his way back into the game and played a total of 39 minutes. After Tuesday's game, Thompson said he expects to play, however the questionable designation does indicate there is a chance he could miss the game. If Thompson is unable to go, Quin Cook, Shaun Livingston, and Nick Young will all likely see increased roles. More information regarding Thompson's status should come out prior to Thursday's game.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Strains knee, expects to play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 13 points in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Trouble with shot in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Monday's victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from field in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 26 points in Friday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....