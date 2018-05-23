Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Thursday's Game 5

Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Rockets with a left knee strain.

Thompson injured himself in the second quarter of Tuesday's game, however made his way back into the game and played a total of 39 minutes. After Tuesday's game, Thompson said he expects to play, however the questionable designation does indicate there is a chance he could miss the game. If Thompson is unable to go, Quin Cook, Shaun Livingston, and Nick Young will all likely see increased roles. More information regarding Thompson's status should come out prior to Thursday's game.