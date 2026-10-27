Thompson contributed six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to Dallas.

Thompson struggled from the field and played a season-low 15 minutes as Miami dropped its fourth consecutive game. The veteran sharpshooter has scored six points or fewer in two of his last three appearances, shooting just 29.0 percent (9-for-31) from the field during that stretch. His limited playing time and inconsistent shooting make him difficult to trust in standard fantasy leagues.