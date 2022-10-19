Curry closed Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Lakers with 33 points (10-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals in 33 minutes.

Curry didn't miss a beat, pouring in 33 points as he put on a show for his home fans. As well as his typically elite scoring output, Curry also stepped up on the defensive end of the floor, accumulating a combined five steals and blocks. Outside of some assumed rest throughout the season, Curry should continue to be a clear first-round talent when it comes to fantasy, much to the delight of anyone who snapped him up in drafts.