Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Joining starting lineup
Thomas will start at point guard Monday against the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Thomas will replace Ish Smith in the starting lineup after impressing through his first three appearances off the bench. Across 21.0 minutes per tilt this season, Thomas is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
