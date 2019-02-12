Wizards' John Wall: Given 12-month timetable

Wall underwent surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles on Tuesday and will be out for 12 months, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Even after undergoing the procedure, the Wizards are sticking with their initial recovery timetable for 12 months, which means the point guard likely won't be able to return to taking part in basketball activities until after the 2020 All-Star break. Thomas Satoransky will continue operating as Washington's starting point guard through the end of this regular season in Wall's absence.