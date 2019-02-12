Wizards' John Wall: Given 12-month timetable
Wall underwent surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles on Tuesday and will be out for 12 months, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Even after undergoing the procedure, the Wizards are sticking with their initial recovery timetable for 12 months, which means the point guard likely won't be able to return to taking part in basketball activities until after the 2020 All-Star break. Thomas Satoransky will continue operating as Washington's starting point guard through the end of this regular season in Wall's absence.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Surgery slated for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Requires surgery for torn Achilles•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Season-ending surgery imminent•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Contemplating season-ending surgery•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Remains out Saturday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...