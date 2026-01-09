Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Joining second unit Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is not starting in Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Kyshawn George (hip) is returning to action Friday, which is the likely cause for Champagnie falling into the second unit. Champagnie has averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 23.9 minutes per tilt across his last eight games off the bench.
