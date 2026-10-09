Champagnie recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 19 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 preseason victory over New York.

Champagnie delivered one of Washington's more productive all-around performances, contributing efficiently on offense while collecting four combined steals and blocks. His ability to provide defensive production and complementary scoring could help him maintain a role in the Wizards' wing rotation, although competition for minutes remains significant.