Cheatham posted 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Legends.

Cheatham continues to showcase effort and grit on the glass on a nightly basis, and he has pulled down seven or more rebounds in each of his last three appearances. He's only played four games for Birmingham this season, but he's delivering decent averages of 18.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest.