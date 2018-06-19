2018 Outlook: Stephen Gostkowski

2018 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots

Stephen Gostkowski finished 2017 as the No. 2 Fantasy kicker behind Greg Zuerlein, and it was definitely a rebound season for him after he was No. 8 in 2016. Prior to 2016, Gostkowski had been the No. 1 kicker for three seasons in a row. He continues to kick well for a dominant offensive team, and his 37 made field goals in 2017 were the second most of his career. He also has at least 47 extra points in four seasons in a row. Gostkowski should be one of the first kickers off the board in every format with a late-round pick, preferably the final round of the draft.

