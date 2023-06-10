The initial reports on Gallup this offseason have been encouraging, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023. At best, Gallup is worth a late-round flier in all leagues, but most likely he'll be a waiver wire option during the season. While Gallup will have a prominent role for the Cowboys, it's a crowded receiving corps with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Gallup, who is a year removed from his ACL tear, will still command plenty of targets from Dak Prescott, but he'll have to prove himself to Fantasy managers after a down season in 2022. He started to come on late in the year, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three of his final seven outings, but he only averaged 30.3 yards per game and 10.9 yards per catch, which were both career lows. Everyone in Dallas is encouraged by Gallup this offseason, so keep an eye on him in training camp, and he could be a good receiver to have on your bench during the year.