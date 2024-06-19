Last season, the Falcons' 530 pass attempts ranked 25th in the NFL. With Kirk Cousins leading the offense, that figure should increase considerably. Additionally, drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 strengthens their future quarterback options. With offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's approach and Cousins' veteran leadership, expect the Falcons receivers to surpass their previous numbers.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Falcons' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Falcons players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Falcons 2024 lineup changes

Burning question: Will Kirk Cousins be available at the start of the season?

Cousins is only eight months removed from surgery on his torn Achilles and may not be in football shape when he's cleared to play. However, if he can quickly get up to speed, Falcons receivers capable of stretching the field vertically should make explosive plays in Zac Robinson's offense. Additionally, Kyle Pitts, who recorded 667 yards and three touchdowns on 53 receptions last season, is likely to see increased production. Cousins targeted tight ends on 27 percent of his throws before his season-ending injury, ranking fifth in the NFL. If Cousins is unable to start the season, look for the Falcons to roll out a run-centric offense that heavily features Bijan Robinson.

2024 NFL Draft class

Falcons 2024 schedule

Falcons 2024 player outlooks



QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins signed with the Falcons this offseason, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues, and he's a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Cousins, 36 in August, has to prove he's fully recovered from last year's Achilles injury suffered in Week 8, but he appears on track for a full recovery. With the Falcons, Cousins has quality weapons in Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney and Bijan Robinson, and the offense in Atlanta should be more pass-happy than in years past with new coordinator Zac Robinson. Cousins has averaged at least 20.5 Fantasy points in four years in a row and nine of the past 10 seasons, and he should stay in that range this year. As long as he's healthy, Cousins has the chance to finish as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2024.

QB Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons surprised many when they drafted Penix at No. 8 overall after just signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. This is a long-term decision for Atlanta and Penix is highly unlikely to play any snaps in 2024 unless Cousins goes down with another injury. Should Penix step in for an injured Cousins, he will provide a more NFL-ready skill set than most of the 2024 rookie class and should be rostered in Superflex and two-QB formats.

RB Bijan Robinson

The hype around Robinson led to first-round Fantasy draft capital in Year 1 in almost all leagues and formats. Those who drafted Robinson were disappointed in his production as he finished with the 17th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR). Former Falcons play caller Arthur Smith afforded Robinson just the 25th-most touches among all RBs as a rookie. The key areas Smith could have gotten Robinson the ball more were in the red zone and in the passing game, and the expectation is that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will do just that. Zac Robinson joins the Falcons after working on the Rams staff and fresh off a 2023 season where Kyren Williams led all RBs in touches per game. The coaching change plus how the addition of Kirk Cousins raises the ceiling of the entire offense are the two key factors in why Bijan Robinson is being drafted around the same range or earlier (mid-to-late Round 1) than he was as a rookie. Robinson is one of a handful of players who can challenge Christian McCaffrey as the highest-scoring non-QB in 2024.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has been a productive back his entire Falcons career and that's part of the reason he fell into favor with former offensive play caller Arthur Smith. Although the new-look Falcons are expected to lean more heavily on Bijan Robinson as a true workhorse lead back, Allgeier is one of the best handcuffs you can draft given the expectations for this new-look offense featuring Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Look to draft Allgeier in the final rounds of your draft and give him a slight boost if you drafted Robinson earlier.

RB Jase McClellan

McClellan was a late breakout at Alabama after finally seizing the starting role as a senior where he racked up 890 yards to go with eight rushing touchdowns. He is not worth rostering in redraft leagues in 2024 until he receives a more significant role. In Dynasty formats, he shouldn't be targeted prior to Round 4 in rookie drafts.

WR Drake London

There is a lot of excitement surrounding London heading into his third season for two main reasons: The new offensive system he's playing in and the upgrade at quarterback going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins. In 2023 under Arthur Smith, London played just the 29th-most snaps among WRs and he had just the 33rd-most targets per game. Those numbers are expected to take a significant leap in 2024. The upgrade to Cousins is even more significant. Both Marcus Mariota and Ridder struggled with on-target passing rate, delivering the ball to all areas of the field and giving London the contested-catch opportunities his skill set demands. However, Cousins will need to turn London into the weekly WR1 machine he made Justin Jefferson to pay back his ADP. London is rising and you'll have to grab him at some point in Round 2 if you want him on your Fantasy rosters in 2024.

WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney left Chicago this offseason to sign in Atlanta on a three-year deal for $39 million, including $26 million guaranteed. The signing suggests Mooney will play a key role, and he's expected to start opposite Drake London, making him the expected No. 3 target in the passing game behind London and Kyle Pitts. You should plan on taking Mooney with a late-round flier in all leagues, and hopefully, he develops a quick rapport with Kirk Cousins. In Chicago, Mooney looked poised for stardom after a standout second year in 2021 with 81 catches, 1,055 yards, and four touchdowns on 140 targets. But injuries and a struggling passing game for the Bears never allowed Mooney to build off that campaign, and he averaged 8.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past two seasons. The Falcons passing game is on the rise this year with the addition of Cousins, and Mooney should benefit, which should make him a surprise Fantasy option at the end of your bench.

WR Rondale Moore

Moore was traded to the Falcons where he'll compete for playing time this preseason. If he's used there like he was with the Cardinals, he'll be a low-volume, low-ADOT receiver with minimal Fantasy appeal. Only in 2022 did he average more than 8 PPR points per game, and it came in just eight games. It's hard to see a good season coming for Moore considering the depth of pass-catching talent in Atlanta. That's why he should be overlooked in every draft.

TE Kyle Pitts

Fantasy managers have been waiting for Pitts to take the next step ever since his rookie campaign where he racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards but failed to make an impact as a touchdown scorer. Since then, he hasn't taken a step in the red zone while also regressing from a receiving standpoint. In 2023, Pitts scored just the 16th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR) among TEs, he was on the field for just 64% of Atlanta's snaps (19th-most among TEs) and he saw just 5.3 targets per game (15th-most among TEs). Pitts was working his way back from offseason surgery and didn't look himself in 2023. In 2024, the outlook has changed entirely. Pitts gets a major upgrade with Kirk Cousins at quarterback -- the same quarterback who helped T.J. Hockenson break into the elite TE tier in Fantasy. He also gets an upgrade in offensive system with Atlanta's new play caller expected to get him more snaps and more targets. Pitts is being drafted again as a TE1, but there have been enough Fantasy managers burned by him in the past that you can still get him in the Round 5/6 range. He is one of just a handful of TEs with TE1 overall in his range of outcomes.

K Younghoe Koo



Koo scored the 15th-most Fantasy points per game among kickers in 2023 and that number could've been higher if not for his paltry three made field goals of 50-plus yards. What helps Koo's projection for 2024 even more is the massive upgrade going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Atlanta should have more scoring opportunities, more projected games as a spread favorite (great for kickers) and he should push to finish in the top 12 among kickers.

Falcons DST

The Falcons DST scored just the 28th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023 in large part to remaining in the single digits when it came to interceptions (8), fumble recoveries (8) and just one defensive or special teams touchdown. The Falcons also had the 22nd-most sacks and while the addition of former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as Atlanta's head coach should improve the defense overall, it's important to note the Rams defense finished with just the 27th-most Fantasy points per game in 2023. Atlanta is best left undrafted and on your waiver wire.