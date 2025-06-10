Fields moved to New York in the offseason to start for the Jets. He seems like a risky borderline QB1 with top-five upside, but it is hard to actually identify that risk. In 2022 he was QB7 per game in 15 games for the Bears. In 2023 he was QB9 per game if you throw out the one game he left early. Last year he was QB9 in his first six games before the Steelers handed the reigns over to Russell Wilson. This year the QBs behind him are Tyrod Taylor, Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez, so he's probably not getting benched. Fields may not win games in the NFL, but he scores Fantasy points. You can wait until Round 9 to draft him in one-QB leagues, and you may want to draft a steady QB2 just in case, but if Fields stays healthy he is probably going to beat ADP.