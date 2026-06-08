2026 Outlook: Commanders

Washington's defense will look plenty different in 2026 with at least seven new starters across the board, including rookie first-rounder Sonny Styles and ex-Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal. They're ready to take on NFC East running backs Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams and Cam Skattebo. However, the unit doesn't have that one superstar edge rusher and has a bunch of solid veterans to get after the quarterback. If Dan Quinn can work his magic and the secondary can come up with more than the eight interceptions it had last year, then Washington might be a decent option. But because there are so many other good DSTs out there, this is one you shouldn't draft, especially since they play the Eagles in Week 1.

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