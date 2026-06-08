2026 Outlook: De'Von Achane

Achane will be one of the first 6-7 running backs in PPR leagues this year (top 10 in non-PPR), but the changes to Miami's offense could set him up for a statistical downturn. When new OC Bobby Slowik was in Houston, his running backs saw targets on 16% of the pass attempts. When dual-threat QB Malik Willis started playing in the NFL, his running backs saw targets on 13.1% of his pass attempts (many by design and not on check-downs). Both rates are bad for Achane, who saw a target on a strong 23.6% of his routes in 2025 (a career-high). So not only might his receiving numbers dip, but a rushing QB like Willis could cost Achane a few carries each week, including near the goal line - if this Dolphins offense can get near the goal line enough. Tack on a passing game that will literally scare zero NFL defenses, and the deck feels stacked against Achane. He's had at least 11 total touchdowns every year of his career and at least 60 catches in each of his past two. If those numbers drop and his rushing volume and/or efficiency fade, then he'll be a disappointment. Landing a huge contract before the season also removes some motivation that he might have had otherwise. In his favor: he's very talented (duh) and the coaching staff would be foolish to not lean heavily on him. Those important factors keep his Fantasy value from free-falling.

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