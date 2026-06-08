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2026 Outlook: Devontez Walker

2026 fantasy player outlook for Devontez Walker, WR, Baltimore Ravens

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Walker has yet to carve out a consistent role with the Ravens and should not be drafted in anything other than the deepest of leagues. Entering his third season, Walker has earned only 11 targets with a ridiculously high 25.5 yard aDOT. Perhaps he can be an effective field stretcher for the Ravens, but it's unlikely he becomes a consistent Fantasy producer.

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