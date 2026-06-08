Walker has yet to carve out a consistent role with the Ravens and should not be drafted in anything other than the deepest of leagues. Entering his third season, Walker has earned only 11 targets with a ridiculously high 25.5 yard aDOT. Perhaps he can be an effective field stretcher for the Ravens, but it's unlikely he becomes a consistent Fantasy producer.
2026 Outlook: Devontez Walker
2026 fantasy player outlook for Devontez Walker, WR, Baltimore Ravens
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Devontez Walker Fantasy Outlook
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