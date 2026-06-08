2026 Outlook: Jake Browning

Browning is now backing up Baker Mayfield and does not need to be rostered in Fantasy until he gets more playing time. Browning scored more than 20 Fantasy points in six point per passing TD leagues in six of 10 career starts with the Bengals. He might be a decent streamer if pressed into action. He was terrible in two of three starts in 2025, but those were against two great defenses (Minnesota and Denver).

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