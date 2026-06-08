2026 Outlook: Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos traded a number of draft picks, including their 2025 first-rounder, for Waddle. Given his upside, expect him to be snared in Round 4 as a No. 2 option. It's expected that Waddle will be the new focal point of Denver's passing game, putting him in prime position to get close to seven targets per game. When he averaged that much in 2021 through 2023, he posted anywhere from 14.2 to 15.4 PPR points per game. Bo Nix isn't known as a great deep thrower and could lean heavily on Waddle on short throws, along with some intermediate targets. Staying healthy has always been an issue for Waddle, and it's not like he's the only receiver in Denver, but with a new chance to shine on a playoff-contending team that still doesn't have a dominant run game, Waddle should be a reliable starter.

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