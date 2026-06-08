2026 Outlook: Mike Evans

There is no real consensus on where to draft Evans in 2026. The only agreement is that you should definitely not draft him before Round 5. Evans will turn 33 before the season starts and will be wearing a different jersey for the first time in his NFL career. Kyle Shanahan's offense could work beautifully for Evans, but over the last three years, this offense has only thrown 51% of its passes to wide receivers. Target competition isn't the only concern; Evans has missed 12 games over the last two seasons and has battled recurring hamstring issues. He also just averaged a career-low 46 yards per game and 5.9 yards per target. He is best viewed as a boom-or-bust WR3 who could be much better than that if he scores double-digit touchdowns.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation