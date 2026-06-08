2026 Outlook: Patrick Taylor

Taylor will compete for a reserve role in San Francisco's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Taylor should not be drafted in any format. The 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, Isaac Guerendo and Kaleon Black ahead of Taylor on the depth chart, and it would likely take multiple injuries for him to have Fantasy relevance. He also missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, so Taylor isn't a lock to make the final roster in 2026.

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