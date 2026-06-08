2026 Outlook: Tee Higgins

As long as he can stay healthy, Higgins is a safe pick in Round 3 or 4 of Fantasy drafts. When Joe Burrow is on the field, Higgins almost always produces like a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver. In fact, in games in which Burrow, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have played normal snap shares, Higgins has averaged at least 15.4 PPR points per game in four of the last five seasons. Targets and yards have been issues at times for Higgins. His 18.7% target per route run rate was a career low and would be a big deal for most receivers, but Higgins compensates by catching touchdowns. Of course, if the touchdowns aren't there, he could be a bust, but good luck finding any receiver after Round 2 that doesn't have some bust potential. On the flip side, if the targets bounce back, he could be a steal. After all, Higgins was the No. 5 WR per game in 2024 with nine targets per game. Higgins may not be the sexiest name when you're making your third-round pick, but he is one of the safest, and he has hidden upside if he can earn a bigger target share.

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