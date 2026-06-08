2026 Outlook: Vikings

Brian Flores calls one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL, with constant pressure that led to 49 sacks and 24 turnovers during the 2025 season. The Vikings also allowed just 19.6 points per game (seventh-fewest), 158.5 passing yards per game (second-fewest), and 318.5 total yards per game (third-fewest) in 2025. Flores re-signed with the Vikings, and they have since added more talent to their defense via the draft. After finishing as a top-12 scoring DST in 2025, there is no reason to believe Minnesota will regress in 2026. Draft them with confidence.

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