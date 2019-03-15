The 49ers and Mostert reached an agreement on a three-year contract Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

With running backs dropping like flies in San Francisco last season, Mostert got an opportunity to show his worth, churning out 7.9 YPC and one touchdown on 33 carries in five games between Weeks 5 and 9. In that latter contest, though, he suffered a gruesome broken right forearm, which prematurely ended his campaign. A restricted free agent entering the offseason, he was tendered last week and eventually came to terms on a longer deal this week. He may have a tough time getting touches in a backfield populated by Jerick McKinnon (knee), Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida (ankle) in the fall, but Mostert's special-teams prowess will help him be active on game days.