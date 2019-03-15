49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets three-year commitment
The 49ers and Mostert reached an agreement on a three-year contract Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
With running backs dropping like flies in San Francisco last season, Mostert got an opportunity to show his worth, churning out 7.9 YPC and one touchdown on 33 carries in five games between Weeks 5 and 9. In that latter contest, though, he suffered a gruesome broken right forearm, which prematurely ended his campaign. A restricted free agent entering the offseason, he was tendered last week and eventually came to terms on a longer deal this week. He may have a tough time getting touches in a backfield populated by Jerick McKinnon (knee), Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida (ankle) in the fall, but Mostert's special-teams prowess will help him be active on game days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...