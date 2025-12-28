default-cbs-image
Mostert (ankle/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mostert earned the questionable tag for Week 17 after logging a limited practice Friday, but he will not end up not playing Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Dylan Laube and Zamir White will serve as the backup running backs behind Ashton Jeanty against the Giants.

