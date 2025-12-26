Mostert (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mostert was listed as a DNP for the first two practices of Week 17 prep due to ankle and knee injuries, but the veteran running back was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday to earn the questionable tag for Sunday's home game. If Mostern is unable to play, then Tre Tucker and Dylan Laube would be the main returners on kickoffs. Laube and Zamir White would also be in line for more rotational snaps out of the backfield behind Ashton Jeanty.