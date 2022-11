Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

It was a low-scoring affair Sunday, but Gould was afforded enough opportunities to produce points for fantasy managers. The veteran leg hit from 24 and 46 yards out and now owns a strong 84 percent conversion rate through 11 games. The 49ers may be asked to score more than 13 points against the Dolphins' dangerous offense Sunday, making Gould a strong play for Week 13.