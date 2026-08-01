Aaron Donald: Still assessing NFL return

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Donald will reassess whether to join the Rams for training camp when the team returns Woodland Hills in early August, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Speculation around Donald's return to the NFL grew during the offseason after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett from the Browns on June 1. Donald doesn't appear to be rushing a decision, and if he ends up linking back up with the Rams, it likely wouldn't be until near the end of training camp or before the start of the 2026 regular season.