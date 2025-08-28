Baltimore signed Miller to its practice squad Thursday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Miller didn't make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster, but he'll stick with Baltimore as valuable organizational depth. The veteran wideout got into two regular-season games with the team last year, catching his only target for a 16-yard completion. Miller also stepped in for both of the Ravens' playoff games after Zay Flowers got hurt and caught all four of his targets for 28 yards across those two contests.