The Ravens signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Miller spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. It wasn't until Week 16 against the Steelers when Miller was elevated to the Ravens' active roster, and he ended up playing in four of Baltimore's last five games (including its two playoff games). He caught all five of his targets for 45 yards across those four outings and provided crucial depth at wide receiver due to injuries to Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers (knee). By signing a futures contract, Miller will be on the Ravens' 90-man roster for OTAs, minicamp and training camp and will work to earn a spot on the active roster for 2025 campaign.