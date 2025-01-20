Miller reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Zay Flowers (knee) sidelined Sunday, the Memphis product was elevated to Baltimore's active roster to ensure depth at wideout in the divisional-round loss to the Bills. Miller performed well when called upon, catching his only target for 16 yards while playing just eight offensive snaps. He may have earned himself a spot on an NFL roster in 2025, as he proved to be a reliable target by catching all four of his targets for 28 yards across just 17 offensive snaps in two playoff games with the Ravens.