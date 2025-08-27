The Ravens released Miller on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

A 2018 second-round pick, Miller has mostly bounced around on practice squads over the previous four seasons, playing just five regular-season games and reeling in seven passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. However, he played two postseason games for the Ravens last season and caught all four targets for 28 yards on 17 offensive snaps. Miller has a good chance to stick around on the practice squad while he awaits his next opportunity.