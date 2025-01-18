Miller was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Miller was also elevated for last Saturday's wild-card win over Pittsburgh, and he caught all three of his targets for 12 yards over nine offensive snaps. He could see a similar workload Sunday versus Buffalo in the AFC divisional round, as the Ravens are likely to look for production from a variety of receivers with top wideout Zay Flowers doubtful to suit up due to a knee injury. In addition to the wild-card round, Miller played in two games during the regular season and caught his lone target for 16 yards.