Avery Williams: Joins Jets' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday.
The 2021 fifth-round pick from Boise State was dropped by the Eagles' in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he's since found a new home with the Jets. Williams last appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Falcons in 2022, recording 22 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.
