Jets' Avery Williams: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jets elevated Williams from the practice squad Saturday.
Williams will give the Jets another option on kickoff and punt returns after Isaiah Williams lost a fumble in the role last Monday night and was subsequently cut Saturday.
