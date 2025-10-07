Avery Williams: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Williams played 12 snaps on special teams as a returner during Sunday's 40-6 loss against the Colts, and he made the most of his opportunity by logging 133 yards on five kick returns and 41 yards on four punt returns. It marked the first time Williams had been elevated to the Jets' active roster this season, and he could reprise his return role on special teams for Week 6 against the Broncos if Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is unable to play.
