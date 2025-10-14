The Jets cut Williams from the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Jets' practice squad for fellow wide receiver Trenton Irwin. Williams joined the Jets' practice squad Oct. 3 and was elevated for Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, when he returned five kickoffs for 133 yards and four punts for 41 yards across 12 snaps on special teams. Williams should garner interest from teams looking for another return option on special teams.