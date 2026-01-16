Ogbongbemiga (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams.

The Oklahoma State product was unable to face the Packers in Chicago's wild-card win after sustaining a concussion the week prior. However, he's now cleared the NFL's five-step protocol and is in line to return Sunday. With T.J. Edwards (lower leg) sidelined, expect Ogbongbemiga to operate as one of the Bears' top middle linebackers during the divisional round.