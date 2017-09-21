Bears' Benny Cunningham: Full practice Thursday
Cunningham (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Diagnosed with a left high-ankle sprain after Week 1, Cunningham has required just a week and a half to achieve a full practice. The Bears still have one question mark in the backfield, though, as Jordan Howard's right shoulder continues to ail him. If Howard's snap count is kept in check Sunday versus the Steelers, Cunningham may receive reps beyond kick-return duties, but Tarik Cohen and even Taquan Mizzell are better candidates to pick up carries and targets.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...