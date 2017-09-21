Bears' Benny Cunningham: Full practice Thursday

Cunningham (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Diagnosed with a left high-ankle sprain after Week 1, Cunningham has required just a week and a half to achieve a full practice. The Bears still have one question mark in the backfield, though, as Jordan Howard's right shoulder continues to ail him. If Howard's snap count is kept in check Sunday versus the Steelers, Cunningham may receive reps beyond kick-return duties, but Tarik Cohen and even Taquan Mizzell are better candidates to pick up carries and targets.