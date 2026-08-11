Bears' Caleb Williams: Set to operate without Burden

Williams will be without Luther Burden (groin) for the entirety of the preseason, but the Bears believe that the second-year wide receiver will be available for Week 1 at Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is entering his second season under head coach Ben Johnson and his third NFL campaign overall, and his No. 2 option at wide receiver Luther Burden just suffered a groin injury Saturday that will sideline him for the entirety of the preseason. The quarterback completed 53 passes to Burden for 718 yards and two touchdowns over 15 regular-season contests and two postseason games this past season. Williams has substantial rapport with WR1 Rome Odunze, but he will now have to lean on offseason addition Kalif Raymond, third-round pick Zavion Thomas (knee) and second-year pro Jahdae Walker at practice in Burden's absence.