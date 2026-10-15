Williams (hamstring) said Thursday that he doesn't know if he'll play this weekend against Atlanta because he still has medical protocols to complete, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams is trending in the right direction but there are still some hurdles he'll need to clear before he's plugged back into the lineup. He told reporters Thursday, after logging a full practice, that he suffered a hamstring tear in Week 2 against the Vikings. Provided that Williams can pass a battery of tests on his hamstring before Sunday, he should be in position to return. Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum would be next up if Williams is unable to go against the Falcons.