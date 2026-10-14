Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams (hamstring) will listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago is holding a walkthrough to begin Week 6 prep, but Williams' full listing on the injury report is a positive indicator that Johnson is preparing for him to start Sunday in Atlanta. Assuming Williams experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain while practicing throughout the week, he should get the green light to return to action against the Falcons following a three-game absence. Chicago has gone 2-1 without their top quarterback over the past three weeks, with Tyson Bagent directing the offense for two of those contests and Case Keenum starting the other.

Add CBS Sports on Google