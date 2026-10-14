Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams (hamstring) will listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago is holding a walkthrough to begin Week 6 prep, but Williams' full listing on the injury report is a positive indicator that Johnson is preparing for him to start Sunday in Atlanta. Assuming Williams experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain while practicing throughout the week, he should get the green light to return to action against the Falcons following a three-game absence. Chicago has gone 2-1 without their top quarterback over the past three weeks, with Tyson Bagent directing the offense for two of those contests and Case Keenum starting the other.