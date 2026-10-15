Williams (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

After opening the week listed as full on Wednesday's estimated injury report after a walkthrough, Williams was able to handle an entire practice one day later, giving him a great chance to resume starting QB duties for the Bears in Week 6. He's been sidelined the past three games due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain that he suffered in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Vikings, and while head coach Ben Johnson hasn't announced a starter for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, he seemingly will do so by week's end considering Williams' activity level so far this week.