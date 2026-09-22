Keenum could start Monday's game against the Eagles with both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) potentially unavailable, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

A healthy inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback in the Bears' 9-3 loss to the Vikings this past Sunday, Keenum may suddenly be called upon to make his first NFL start since 2023. Head coach Ben Johnson noted Monday that he didn't expect Williams to practice this week but wasn't willing to officially rule him out yet from playing against the Eagles. That would line Bagent up to receive all the first-team reps in practice, but his surprise placement in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Tuesday puts him at risk of joining Williams in street clothes in Week 3. While he represents an experienced fallback plan, the 38-year-old Keenum would likely be limited to a game-manager role as a starter, which could hinder the fantasy prospects of the Bears' pass catchers but lead to increased volume for running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.