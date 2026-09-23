Keenum will work with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears emerged from Week 2 down their top two quarterbacks, as Caleb Williams strained his right hamstring and Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion this past Sunday against the Vikings. Neither Williams nor Bagent will take part in Wednesday's unofficial session, and Johnson relayed to Biggs that he doesn't know who among the trio will start Monday versus the Eagles. Keenum hasn't taken a snap since 2023, and in his 13 appearances (four starts) between three teams since 2020, he completed 88 of 142 passes (62 percent) for 807 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.