Caleb Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, but if he's not given the green light to return, then it's unclear whether Keenum or Tyson Bagent starts under center for Chicago, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

It seems Keenum and Bagent would each have a 50-50 shot at starting Sunday if Williams isn't cleared to play, with head coach Ben Johnson saying Friday "we have two guys that are equally qualified" in reference to Keenum and Bagent. Keenum was the backup for each of the Bears' last two games, though he did take over in the fourth quarter of Chicago's Week 5 loss to Green Bay after Bagent threw his second pick of the game in the third period. Keenum was the starter and led the Bears to a Week 3 victory over the Eagles, when he completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns while adding six yards and a score on four carries.