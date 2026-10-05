Keenum is expected to remain in a backup role for Sunday's game against the Packers after head coach Ben Johnson said that Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback Week 5, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago's emergency No. 3 quarterback through the first two games of the season, Keenum stepped into the starting role Week 3 against the Eagles after Caleb Williams sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the previous game and after Bagent missing two practices leading up to contest while he was in concussion protocol. Despite guiding the Bears to a 27-7 win over Philadelphia while passing for 247 yards and accounting for three touchdowns, Keenum shifted to the No. 2 role in Week 4 while a healthy Bagent guided the Bears to a 23-12 win over the Jets. Keenum was still rewarded with a ceremonial start against the Jets, as he took a shotgun snap and handed off to D'Andre Swift on the opening play before giving way to Bagent under center for the rest of the game.