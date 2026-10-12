Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while adding a four-yard carry during the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Head coach Ben Johnson pulled the plug on Tyson Bagent after the former threw his second interception of the day late in the third quarter. Keenum threw a pick of his own on his first drive under center on a pass that was intended for Rome Odunze, and the veteran QB was strip-sacked later in the fourth quarter. During Monday's press conference, head coach Ben Johnson was mum on whether Keenum, Bagent or Caleb Williams (hamstring) would take snaps with the first-team offense during Week 6 prep, so the Bears' starting QB situation is muddy ahead of their road game against the Falcons on Oct. 18.