Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Keenum is expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Tyson Bagent against the Jets on Sunday.

Keenum was under center for Week 3 and led the Bears to a 27-7 win over the Eagles, when he threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing TD. However, Bagent has taken the majority of first-team reps during Week 4 prep, with Caleb Williams (hamstring) ruled out for a second consecutive week. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to name a starter, but for now, it looks like Bagent will be the starter Sunday while Keenum stays ready as the QB2.