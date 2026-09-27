Keenum is in line to start Monday's game against the Eagles, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Top quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Monday's contest, and while Glazer relays that No. 2 option Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol, the Bears plan to keep Bagent in the backup role this week due to his lack of involvement in practice leading up to the game. The stage is thus set for the 38-year-old Keenum to see his first NFL regular-season action since 2023, when he appeared in two games with the Texans. With Williams sidelined, the Bears could opt for a more run-heavy game plan under Keenum, who may not see enough passing volume to warrant consideration in fantasy lineups outside of leagues that have a Superflex spot or start two quarterbacks.