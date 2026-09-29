Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for six yards and another score in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Keenum's final numbers underscore how effective he was running Ben Johnson's aggressive offense against a quality defense. The 38-year-old signal-caller, who got the starting nod over Tyson Bagent in Caleb Williams' (hamstring) stead, connected with seven different targets overall, facilitating multi-reception tallies for four of his pass catchers. Keenum completed an eight-yard shovel pass to Luther Burden for his first touchdown toss of the night, and he followed it up with an impressive 41-yard scoring strike to Kalif Raymond in the latter portion of the third quarter for his two TD passes. He then closed out the scoring with a one-yard run just past the midway point of the final period, rounding out a rewarding fantasy night. Given Monday night's results, Keenum appears well in line to be under center for a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.