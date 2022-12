Chicago elevated Allen to its active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup against Buffalo, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

With Trevon Wesco (calf) out, Allen has been elevated from the practice squad and will be eligible to make his NFL debut in Week 16. The undrafted product out of Iowa State caught 62 of 94 targets for 687 yards and six touchdowns during his final three collegiate campaigns.